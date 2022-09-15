SIRD&PR residential complex inaugurated

CHIMPU-I, 14 Sep: A residential complex of the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here was inaugurated by RD Minister Bamang Felix on Wednesday.

The complex, measuring 6,000 square metres, houses four Type-IV quarters, four Type-II quarters, and six Type-I quarters. The land for the complex was donated by local resident Tana Jirjo, and currently 14 families of SIRD&PR officers and officials are residing in the quarters.

Felix lauded Jirjo for donating the land, and said that the development of the residential complex would “go a long way in enabling SIRD&PR officers to undertake their duties and responsibilities smoothly.”

Earlier, Felix participated in a plantation programme as part of the inaugural function.

Among others, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung, Chimpu-I ZPM Taro Tagia, and SIRD&PR faculty members and staffers attended the inaugural function. (HM’s PR Cell)