Computer institute inaugurated

KOLORIANG, 14 Sep: A free ‘Basic Computer Institute’ was inaugurated by Kurung Kumey ZPC Dare Mada Yandga at the government higher secondary school here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZPC highlighted the importance of computer education and appealed to “all students and youths” to “avail the opportunity to learn from the institute free of cost.”

Also present on the occasion was Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia, who expressed appreciation for the ZPC “for initiating steps for the benefit of the district’s youths.” He also lauded Koloriang, Damin, Parsi Parlo, Sarli Students’ Union (KDPSSU) president Keji Chabok and his team members for their efforts.

ZPMs, HoDs, members of the KDPSSU, teachers, students and others attended the programme. (DIPRO)