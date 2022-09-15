Ziro Festival of Music app launched

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: The organisers of the Ziro Festival of Music have released the festival’s own application (app) for mobile phone users.

The app is available in both android and iOS stores, and is specifically focused on the attendees coming to visit Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri district this month.

The app lists out all the artists performing at the festival, including detailed information about them and their performance times, and offers the users the option of creating their own schedules on the app.

The app also offers guidance to the attendees regarding homestay facilities, campsites and hotels in the vicinity, as well as basic facilities like locations of ATMs, and other services.

“We have been thinking of developing a festival app for a while now, and I am really happy to say that this is the first festival in the Northeast that has its own app. We hope to continue to work on this app to become a one-stop for all visitors to Arunachal Pradesh, so that they can get easy information regarding all their travel-related queries,” festival director Bobby Hano said.

The mobile app is a fully accessible one (screen reader-friendly) and was worked on by Kerala-based visually impaired developer and tester Ramees.

The app also includes the playlists of all the artists performing at the festival, as well as a store to buy tickets and festival merchandise.

“Ziro Festival has always been artist-centric and the app is a perfect download for anyone who wants to enjoy the vibrant independent music scene of the Northeast,” said creative producer Anup Kutty.

The Ziro Festival of Music returns to the valley after a two-year hiatus following the pandemic. This is the ninth edition of India’s most eco-friendly festival, and features artists from the Northeast as well as countries like Lithuania, UK, France, Israel and Japan.