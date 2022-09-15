Illegal fishing, hunting prohibited

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: The All Pith Seer Youth Welfare Association has prohibited illegal hunting, and fishing “using unconventional methods like blasting, electrocution, and river diversion,” within the jurisdiction of Pith-Seer village in Yazali circle of Lower Subansiri district.

The association further said that “outsiders” will not be allowed to fell trees and collect forest resources like bamboos, timber, wild canes/ropes from Rillo Putu, Puming Putung, Noing Putu, Tapang Pu, Alang Leth, Humpli Geka, Hullo/Khunglo Gab, Aramso Geka, Karna Putu, and Sutum Pu, which fall under the Pith-Seer jurisdiction, without prior permission of the association.

A penalty of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on violators, the association said.