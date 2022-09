PASIGHAT, 14 Sep: The one-stop centre (OSC) here in East Siang district on 19 September gave shelter to an unidentified woman, who was unable to disclose her name or any information related to her address.

During her stay at the OSC, she was given counselling and provided with other basic necessities.

On 13 September, the biological parents of the unidentified woman were traced, and the woman was handed over to her biological mother by the OSC. (DIPRO)