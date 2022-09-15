ZPC terms allegations ‘baseless’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Papum Pare Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Chukhu Bablu on Wednesday said that the allegation against him of not distributing sanitisers in the district “is all baseless,” adding that sanitisers were distributed to all the schools and hospitals.

During a press conference, the ZPC also responded to the allegation of misappropriation of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), saying that “the interim committee through a cabinet seating had decided to implement the funds of 14th Finance Commission to the JJM.”

He said that the funds under the JJM have been transferred to the panchayat body and are yet to be implemented.

“There is no question of corruption involved in the JJM in the panchayat,” he said.

Clarifying his stand on the 15th Finance Commission (FC), Bablu said that “the funds for the 15 FC have also been sent and the fund is under the joint account of the gram panchayat chairperson and the member secretary.”

He said that “there is no question of misuse of the funds if the funds are not used.”

“Whatever allegations have been levelled against the panchayat is baseless, especially in the context of Papum Pare district,” Bablu said.