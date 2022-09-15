PM SVANidhi camp underway

RUKSIN, 14 Sep: MLA Ninong Ering inaugurated a PM SVANidhi camp for the urban street vendors of Ruksin in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The MLA in his address urged all the vendors to avail the benefit of the scheme, saying that it would benefit the marginal section of the society which is engaged in petty businesses. He advised them also to be in touch with the Ruksin additional DUDA “for availing other benefits too from CSS scheme being implemented by the department, mostly PMAY (U) and SBM (U).”

Ruksin EAC Jacob Tabing, ULB Joint Director Nixon Lego, FAO Obang Minki, and ZPM Aruni Jamoh also spoke.