Arunachal women beat Manipur in nat’l basketball c’ship

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Arunachal’s women’s team defeated Manipur in the third match of the 72nd National Basketball Championship (Northeast Zone), which is being played in Aizawl, Mizoram, from 13-16 September.

After a back and forth combat against sports powerhouse Manipur, Arunachal defeated them with a final score of 49-45. This came on the back of the 97-20 crushing of Tripura in the second match. However, Arunachal lost against Nagaland with a close 10 points.

This is the first time that the state’s senior women basketball team, under the aegis of the Arunachal Basketball Association, is participating in the senior national tournament.

Arunachal is seeded with Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura.

The winners will compete with last year’s top three teams from Mizoram, Assam and Meghalaya.