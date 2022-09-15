WHL-181 organises door-to-door awareness prog

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: The Women Helpline-181 (WHL-181) along with its interns conducted a door-to-door awareness programme in Vivek Vihar here on Wednesday to sensitise the people to the functions and services of WHL-181.

The WHL-181 provides aid and assistance to distressed women through referrals and information about women-related welfare schemes of the government.

The residents were also made aware of the units of the Oju Welfare Association, like the child care institute, the short-stay home, the special adoption agency, the Oju crafts centre, and free legal aid clinic.