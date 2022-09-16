BJP leader responds to corruption charges against CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: BJP leader and power of attorney holder of Sela Transport, Likha Maaj, on Thursday issued a statement, responding to the corruption charges levelled against Chief Minister Pema Khandu by the Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC).

Members of the AAC are currently on a foot march to New Delhi.

Terming the allegations levelled by AAC chairperson Toko Sheetal against Khandu over the PDS scam “untrue and flimsy,” Maaj said that “Khandu’s name is unnecessarily dragged in the PDS scam.”

He said that the CM “is not involved in the case,” adding that he (Maaj) took ownership of Sela Transport in 2004, and that “the PDS items were distributed swiftly in the district from 2004 to 2007.”

Defending the CM, Maaj said that Khandu “has no role over the PDS scam and is not even aware of it.”