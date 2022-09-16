2 arrested in connection with theft cases

KHONSA, 15 Sep: The Tirap police arrested two individuals on Thursday in connection with a series of thefts reported here recently.

Cases of cable theft and petty theft were on the rise in and around Khonsa township. Despite daily patrolling by police personnel, the thieves managed to carry out their activities in areas not covered by the patrolling teams.

A special team under DSP (HQ) Togum Gongo, supported by Inspector H Bangsia, Khonsa PS OC M Tangjang, SI W Pokna and personnel of the police station and the SP reserve, was constituted by SP Kardak Riba to solve the theft cases.

The team conducted raids at various locations around the town and arrested two persons, identified as Puchat Wangpan (22) and Ganglem Gangsa (25) in connection with Khonsa PS Case No 20/2022 u/s 379 IPC.

The duo admitted stealing copper cable wire of the BSNL and dismantling water pipes from private residences, besides stealing petty items of daily use. They sold items like copper wires, pipes, etc, as scraps to avoid suspicion. They managed also to sell some items to private individuals.

The police here have appealed to the residents to not buy any stolen property, as it is also a crime and a punishable offence under the IPC. (DIPRO)