Meeting on incident response system

YINGKIONG, 15 Sep: The Upper Siang district disaster management authority conducted a coordination meeting on the incident response system (IRS) here on Thursday. All the members of the IRS, besides representatives from the Arunachal Scouts, the ITBP and the APP attended the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, DC Shashvat Saurabh said that the “quantum of damage during any disaster can be prevented only when we are fully prepared, and the best thing we can do is to prepare a well-coordinated, robust disaster management plan for the district to mitigate any disaster in a planned manner.”

He directed all the departments of the district to “submit details of resource inventories” and to “constitute rapid response team in respective departments.”

Citing the recent devastating fire accident that had occurred in the market area here, the DC asked the PHE&WS department to “install fire hydrant points in suitable accessible areas near the market complex, so that it can be used during emergencies.”

District Disaster Management Officer Beru Dulom made a presentation on the role and responsibilities of the IRS members, and said that “preparedness and mitigation plan is very important to prevent and minimise the effects of any disaster.”

Later, a district executive meeting was held to examine and scrutinise all pending relief cases and reports received from administrative officers, line departments and HoDs regarding damages caused to houses, crops, livestock, infrastructure, etc, and to recommend relief assistance as per the norms of the SDRF and the NDRF guidelines. (DIPRO)