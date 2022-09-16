Mobile jan suvidha prog held

ROING, 15 Sep: A total of 448 people benefitted from a ‘mobile jan suvidha-cum-grievances redressal’ programme organised in Jia-II village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

Apart from Aadhaar enrollment and updating, PRC and ST certificate forms, non-judiciary stamp papers, and court fees stamp papers were issued during the camp.

The veterinary department provided free treatment to cattle, pigs and poultry, while the health department provided Covid-19 vaccination and free treatment to patients during the camp.

The health department created public awareness on NTEP, NPCB, NVBDCP, NCD, Covid-19 vaccination, RI, and IDCE.

The WCD department created awareness on the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, the PMMVY, the NSAP and the OSC (Sakhi), while the horticulture department created awareness on PMSBY, PMJJY, APY, life insurance, zero balance account, account opening by the banks, ANBY, PMKSY, MIDH, RKVY, and CDB. (DIPRO)