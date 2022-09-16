State BJP welcomes new members

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The state BJP welcomed MLA Techi Kaso, the Papum Pare and the Kamle ZPCs, eight IMC corporators, and ZPMs from Papum Pare, Kamle and Lower Dibang Valley districts to the party’s fold in a function held here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge said that “Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented growth and progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.”

He claimed that “people are appreciating the various schemes and projects taken up by the state and central governments, which has resulted in leaders of different political parties joining the BJP, expressing their full faith in the leadership of Modi and Khandu.”