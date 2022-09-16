More effort needed to meet society’s expectations: CS to engrs

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: “While we celebrate our achievements, let us also remain cognisant of the room for further improvement and greater effort required to match the aspirations and expectations of the society,” Chief Secretary (i/c) Sharat Chauhan said during the 55th Engineer’s Day celebration at the State Banquet Hall here on Thursday.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Smart engineering for a better world’.

“With the arrival of modern developments, such as telecom and internet connectivity, air, rail and others, the role of engineers has expanded from the basic needs of ‘bijli, sadak and pani’. The engineers need to be better informed and innovative in devising cost-effective local solutions to local problems with the view to improve affordability, accessibility and equity,” the CS said.

“In the context of Arunachal Pradesh, where we have to battle the adverse conditions of mountainous terrain and geology, forest and rivers and the frequent communication disruptions due to inclement weather conditions for a substantial part of the year, the work that you do is all the

more challenging and noteworthy,” he said to the engineers.

The CS also paid homage to Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya “for his innumerable contributions in the field of engineering, education and innovation.”

Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association president Pure Tupe also spoke.

Retired PWD chief engineer Atop Lego made a presentation on the theme of the day. Engineers from various works departments attended the programme.

The engineers of the Arunachal Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Ltd also celebrated the day at the police headquarters in Itanagar.

Chief Engineer Kirki Ori made a presentation on ‘Design and construction of suicide resistant UTP cell’, while EE Marging Jakre spoke about the life history of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. (With input from CS’ PR Cell)