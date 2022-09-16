APP team leaves for Delhi to participate in All India Police Judo Cluster-2022

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: A 21-member team of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) left for Delhi on Thursday night to participate in the 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022, to be held there from 19-24 September.

On Thursday, DGP (i/c) Chukhu Apa met the team members and wished them the best of luck for the event. He assured the team of help and assistance from the police department.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Fire Service) Asif Md Ali, who is also the APP Sports Control Board’s (APSCB) secretary in-charge, was also present on the occasion.

The APP team will participate in judo, karate, taekwondo and pencak silat.

APSCB assistant secretary, DSP Bulang Marik, who has also been appointed as the technical official for the karate discipline during the event, will lead the team as manager.

The event is being organised by the CISF.