School safety prog for teachers

KHONSA, 15 Sep: A practical session and a mock drill were conducted by an SDRF team during a ‘School safety-cum-orientation programme’ organised by the ISSE Samagra Shiksha here in Tirap district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapu ZPM Wiram Matey urged the teachers of Khonsa block to “promote awareness on school safety and security among the students and parents.” She also emphasised on “improving reading habits in the primary level.”

DDSE Hortum Loyi said that school safety and security are “very important and need to be implemented in the schools for the welfare of the students.”

He appealed to the participants to “implement and share with the students what they have learnt during the training session.”

BRCC Wangthom Lowang made a presentation on disaster management.

Among others, DDMO Emily Tingkhatra attended the programme. (DIPRO)