Dist level Subroto Mukherjee football tourneys end in L/Subansiri, Tawang

ZIRO, 15 Sep: GHSS Talo beat GHSS Yazali 1-0 in the final match in the boys’ category, while GHSS Yazali defeated GHSS Talo by 3-0 goals in the final match in the girls’ category of the district level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament organised by education department here.

Addressing the closing ceremony at the Padi Yube Outdoor Stadium, PWD Executive Engineer Likha Togu narrated the background of the great Indian footballer Subroto Mukherjee, and advised the budding players to “take sports, including football, seriously and practice hard to compete both at the state and the national levels.”

He said that several footballers from the Northeast, like Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chetry and K Rennedy Singh “have etched their names in the Indian football team and made their careers bright from football.

“The latest football sensation from Arunachal Pradesh, Gyamar Nyikum, is also currently doing well and playing for the Rajasthan Royals, which is very encouraging and proud feeling for all of us,” he said.

The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, DDSE Tabia Chobin, school principals Taba Nepa and Toko Tubi, DSO Toko Kamin, and All Lower Subansiri Karate Do Association president Chuku Saha.

In Tawang, GHSS Jang defeated GHSS Tawang by 4-2 goals in a penalty shootout in the boys’ category, and GHSS Tawang defeated KGBV Kangteng 1-0 in the girls’ category.

DC (i/c) Rinchen Leta, DSP Thupten Jambey and DDSE Hridhar Phuntso gave away the prizes and trophies to the winner teams. (DIPROs)