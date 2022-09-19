Govt working towards climate resilient forestry

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Urging all stakeholders to “educate and impart the message of wildlife conservation among the masses,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated “working towards climate resilient forestry practice in consonance with the Pakke Declaration.”

Chairing a meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife (APSBWL), along with Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Mama Natung, APSBWL Vice Chairman Sharat Chauhan and PCCF Jitendra Kumar, the CM said, “Government of India is taking the issue of climate change with utmost sincerity and seriousness. So, we all need to work collectively to maintain our forest cover, and our forests will remain only if we conserve our wildlife. It should not be just the duty of the government but each and every individual sitting here today, if resolved to do this and mobilise people in their own capacity, we can maintain the glory of our beautiful state,” he said.

Khandu also emphasised on the concept of carbon credit and said that carbon trading is gaining popularity globally, and that “the focus should be on to earn green revenue.”

Stating that “we need sustainable development in the state,” he added that “our developmental efforts need to be supplemented with a stable ecosystem.”

“I am happy to inform that we have adopted a collaborative approach for sustainable development in the state, and for this we are collaborating with various stakeholders in achieving our developmental vision. In the state board for wildlife also, multiple stakeholders have their representation.

“Our collective efforts will certainly yield the expected result of a carbon neutral state,” he said.

Meanwhile, several proposals – all for forest clearance – were approved by the board for submission to the central government. Some of the major proposals approved by the board are forest clearance for establishment of border outposts in Balua, Bruni and Andrala – all in Dibang Valley district; forest clearance for widening the 20-km Itanagar-Jote road in Papum Pare district for the construction of a 135 metre span permanent bridge over Pinjoli Nallah; the BCT road in West Kameng district; construction of flood protection work near the general ground upstream of the Decorai irrigation project in Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district; construction of the Mipi-Andrala road in Dibang Valley; augmentation of water supply in Roing, and forest clearance for widening NH 415 from Papu Nallah to Banderdewa.

The APSBWL is the highest advisory body in the state to advise the state government in wildlife preservation. Any proposal for developmental activity in protected areas (wildlife sanctuaries/national parks), eco-sensitive zones, or wildlife bearing forests is first placed before the board, and then is sent to the National Board for Wildlife for clearance.

Chief Wildlife Warden N Tam, members of the wildlife board, and officers of the department attended the meeting. (CM’s PR Cell)