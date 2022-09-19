Guv addresses sainik sammelan

GWALIOR, 18 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra, who is on a five-day official tour of Madhya Pradesh, addressed a sainik sammelan at the military station here on 17 September.

Besides emphasising on discipline, probity and the nation-first spirit among the officers and troops, the governor said that physical fitness, honing of firing skill, and mastering of field craft as part of war fitness of the men are equally important.

He urged them to prepare themselves for “the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation and the honour of their battalion and the regiment.”

Earlier, Mishra laid wreaths at the 7 Madras war memorial and the 13 Sikh light infantry war memorial. (Raj Bhavan)