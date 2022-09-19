National Labour Day celebrated

PASIGHAT, 18 Sep: The East Siang district unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) celebrated the National Labour Day at Gidii Notko here on Saturday.

Attending the programme, MP Tapir Gao acknowledged the great contributions made by the working community in nation-building.

“Without the hard work of the labourers, no country would prosper. But we hardly realise it because many of us work in comfortable surroundings. The little things workers do every day bring about a huge change in our everyday life,” Gao said.

The MP assured to provide an ambulance from his local area development fund for the labour force.

Responding to a memorandum, Gao gave assurance that he would make every effort to strengthen the BMS.

Earlier, local MLA Kaling Moyong highlighted the achievements made in various sectors in Pasighat.

Stating that health, connectivity, water and power supply, education and agriculture are his priority areas, Moyong said that he would make every effort to bring all-round development at the grassroots level.

“Railway connectivity up to Pasighat 2 Mile area, the ongoing construction works at main market area and improvement of road network of the township will revamp commercial activities, besides making life of the people easier,” he said.

BMS organising secretary for NE region Sunil Kirwai and East Siang BMS unit president Mipet Tayeng, among others, also spoke. (DIPRO)