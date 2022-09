LONGDING, 18 Sep: A joint team of the Longding police and the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles arrested an overground worker of the NSCN (K-YA), identified as self-styled sergeant Wanglem Wangsu, from near Chattung village in Longding district on 15 September.

Wangsu was arrested for his involvement in transhipment of extortion money from Ozakho village.

The arrested overground worker is now in police custody, and an FIR has been registered against him. (DIPRO)