DOLLUNGMUKH, 19 Sep: The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with one Institute of Integrated Resource Management for promoting pig farming here in Kamle district.

Under the MoU, piglet sheds, along with three piglets, will be provided to at least 30 women.

A trained veterinary worker has also been deployed to assist in “vaccination training and medical care of the piglets,” according to a release.