Neelam appointed as member of AIFF’s Grassroots Football Development Committee

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) vice president John Neelam as one of its (AIFF) Grassroots Football Development Committee (GFDC) members.

The AIFF made the appointment during its executive committee meeting in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Monday, the APFA informed.

Neelam is among the nine GFDC members, headed by Mulrajsinh Chudasama as its chairman.

The committee oversees the development of grassroots football and programmes associated with it across the country.

The APFA congratulated Neelam on his appointment and conveyed best wishes for his future endeavours.

In an official statement, the APFA said that “induction of members from Arunachal in the AIFF will help in the growth of football in the state, apart from getting necessary care and attention.”

Recently, APFA secretary Kipa Ajay was elected as the treasurer of the AIFF – the governing body of football in India.

Neelam, who is also the APFA’s completion director and referee committee chairman, has been involved in the state’s football for the last 27 years.

He had represented the state’s junior football team at national level tournaments twice.