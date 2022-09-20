RGU’s law faculty bldg inaugurated

RONO HILLS, 19 Sep: Gauhati High Court (HC) Chief Justice RM Chhaya virtually inaugurated the new building of the faculty of law at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on 16 September, in the presence of Justices Nani Tagia and AD Choudhury of the Gauhati HC, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, and others.

In his address, Justice Chhaya praised the RGU as “a premier institute of higher education which has created a niche for itself in the country,” and urged the members of the university to continue imparting quality education to its students.

Justice Tagia in his speech recalled his days as an RGU student, and reminded everyone that “the work culture which the university was known for should be continued in the future too.”

Prof Kushwaha stressed on “the importance of legal studies and legal knowledge for becoming a responsible citizen in current times.” He added that “the new faculty will train students to bring in good law and order in the state.”

Law Faculty Dean (i/c) Prof RC Parida informed that “there are plans to offer LLB and integrated courses in the coming years.”

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Dr NT Rikam also spoke.

A ‘moot court competition’ was also organised in collaboration with the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Jote.