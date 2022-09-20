Self-defence, interaction prog

SERU, 19 Sep: The Tawang district police on Monday organised a ‘self-defence and interaction programme’ with students of the government secondary school here, in the run-up to the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s (APP) raising day on 8 November.

Interacting with the students, Circle Inspector Kesang Norbu said that “self-defence classes are very important. The techniques and lessons taught through these classes by martial art experts will be helpful throughout life.”

He informed that “the APP is going to complete its 50 years of raising on 8 November,” and told the students about the role of the police in ensuring law and order in the society.

Sangey Tsering, black belt 2nd dan, demonstrated and taught the students basic self-defence techniques and other exercises to remain healthy and physically fit.

Twenty-seven girls and nine boys above Class 8 participated in the class. (DIPRO)