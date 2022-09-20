Training prog for engrs, consultants underway

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: Around 70 engineers, consultants and block coordinators from across the state are participating in a five-day ‘training of master trainers’ programme, which got underway at the DK Convention Hall here on Monday.

The programme is being organised by the PHE&WS department, in collaboration with Pune (Maharashtra)-based Primove Infrastructure Development Consultancy Pvt Ltd, and with support from the UNICEF.

“The master trainers will further impart training to create a pool of competent human resources at the gram panchayat, block and district levels to strengthen the capacities of the village functionaries for sustaining ODF, and by informing choices about technology options, support for rollout of ODF Plus plans at the village level, operation and maintenance for long-term sustainability, and

activities for achieving model villages,” according to a release from the office of the chief engineer (sanitation).

On the first day of the programme, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Mission Director S Yomcha urged the participants to “dedicate for further strengthening the capacity building at district level to achieve the final goal of ODF Plus by utilising the limited fund under IEC activities for maintaining the cleanliness in the villages by proper management of solid and liquid waste management.”

PHE&WS Chief Engineer (D&P) T Tapak urged the participants to “achieve the goal on a mission mode with available resources.”

Naharlagun PHE&WS Circle SE Tayum Tok, Jal Jeevan Mission Superintending Engineer Kirpa Pertin, and SBM (G) SE Regam Bogo also spoke.