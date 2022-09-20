Swachhta Hi Seva prog

MOPAKHAT, 19 Sep: Thirty individuals participated in a ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme under the Swachhta Action Plan, organised in Mopakhat village by the Longding KVK on Monday.

KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh led from the front, guiding the youths to execute the programme in the proper manner. Drooping trees and bamboos were felled, and all the drainage channels beside the road were cleaned. The participants also cleaned the school campus and the church area here.

Mopakhat GPC Phehpang Arngham, along with GPMs Raja and Manlem Jamikham, also participated in the programme.