2 NSCN (K-YA) operatives apprehended

JAIRAMPUR, 20 Sep: Two active operatives of the NSCN (K-YA) were apprehended from here in Changlang district in a joint operation launched by the local police and the 19th Assam Rifles on 18 and 19 September.

The operatives have been identified as self-styled (SS) private Meatu Meyak (38), a native of Lazu circle in Tirap, and SS private Moring Kenlo (18), a Myanmar national.

During sustained interrogation, Meyak disclosed that he had hidden his arms and ammunition in an area adjoining his place of hideout. Following this, an operation was launched on 19 September, along with the apprehended operatives, and the joint team recovered a 7.65 mm pistol with magazine (made in Italy); nine rounds of live ammunition; 140 detonators; approximately 200 grams of TNT; bundles of Cordex 02; mobile phones, suspected wild animals’ teeth, Myanmar stamps, and other incriminating documents.

“SS private Meatu Meyak had been in active contact with SS chairman of the NSCN (K-YA) and other senior cadres of the NSCN (K-YA) for a long time. Recently, he underwent two months’ special arms training in Myanmar from April to June. He also allegedly took part in the recent firefight between security forces and the NSCN (K-YA) at Pangsau Pass on the Indo-Myanmar border on 9 August,” added the release.