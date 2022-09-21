APSCPCR team reviews child rights implementation in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 20 Sep: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, visited East Siang district on Tuesday to review the implementation of the Poshan Maah programmes and child rights-related issues in the district.

Addressing a meeting with the stakeholders, including DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha and representatives of NGOs and CBOs, Ringu exhorted them to extend support to the commission

to ensure care and protection of children.

The DC and the SP said that any kind of child abuse-related matters should be reported at the nearest police station and officials concerned.

The APSCPCR team, accompanied by government officers, including DDSE Oduk Tabing, also visited the anganwadi centres in Sille and Rani villages, the PHCs in Sille and Rani, and the IGJ Higher Secondary School here. (DIPRO)