LONGDING, 20 Sep: A joint team of the Longding police and the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles recently arrested a group of drug peddlers from a house here, and seized a huge quantity of opium, along with sales proceeds, from their possession, in the presence of the executive magistrate.

The arrestees have been handed over to the Longding police and an FIR has been registered. (DIPRO)