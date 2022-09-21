AAPWU serves ultimatum, threatens stir

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) has served an ultimatum to the state government, stressing its longstanding demand for relaxation of the retirement age of ALC workers from 45 to 60 years in the state.

Citing its memorandum dated 17 January and a reminder letter dated 1 June regarding the ALC workers’ age relaxation issue, the union said that it would be compelled to launch peaceful rallies and dharnas across the state on 4 October as the first phase of its democratic movement if its demand is not met.

“This will be followed by statewide tool-down stir on 12 and 13 October, and indefinite tool-down strikce from 21 October,” the union said in its ultimatum to the chief secretary on Tuesday.