Riga gets festival ground site

Correspondent

RIGA, 20 Sep: Fulfilling the long-cherished expectation of the villagers of Mago Banggo area in Riga circle of Siang district, the local administration has cleared land for a community festival ground here.

Riga earlier had no separately notified festival ground.

The foundation stone of the festival ground was laid by Riga EAC Sanjoy Taram on Monday, in the presence of PRI members and GBs.

Public leader Tabi Mize informed that the residents of Riga, Pangkong, Parong and Sitang villages “have taken steps to develop the festival ground meant for holding central celebration of Solung and Etor festivals and other events of community gathering.”

The Mago Banggo Central Solung Celebration Committee, led by its president Tasup Tatin and secretary Tagong Mize, is spearheading the ground development activities.

The committee has urged the ZPM and the local MLA to “take initiative for a construction scheme to develop necessary structures at the festival ground.”