AALO, 20 Sep: The West Siang district disaster management authority, in collaboration with Doimukh-based 12th Bn NDRF, is conducting a two-day ‘tabletop exercise and mock drill on earthquake hazard’ for the district’s incident team members and other key stakeholders, which got underway here on Tuesday.

DDMO Dorjee Nima requested the participants to “get acquainted with how to mitigate a disaster-like earthquake,” while DC Penga Tato urged the participants to take the exercise seriously. (DIPRO)