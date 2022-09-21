Union demands ban on free movement of sadhus

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abo Tani Students’ Union has demanded that the ICR DC ban “free movement of sadhu babas (Hindu religious priests) to collect donations from people in the capital region, by issuing a prohibitory order.”

The union in a letter to the DC stated that “suspected Hindu religious priests” in groups are often seen collecting donations from the residents in the capital region and other districts.

“Even, they enter into the residences without any hesitation and seeking permission from the owner(s), which is a matter of grave concern,” the association said.

“There are also many reports circulating on social media that fake babas are roaming around with criminal intents, posing serious threat to safety and security of the people,” the union said.

It demanded that the DC ensure strict checking of inner line permits at every check gate to check illegal entry of fake sadhus into the state.