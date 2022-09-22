A group of youths on Wednesday organized a mock donation drive for the officials and staffers of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Hurt by the latest episode of leakage of question paper of the assistant engineer examination, the youths organized the donation drive to protest against the corrupt practice in the commission. They collected around Rupees fifteen hundred and handed it over to Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom. They wanted to go to the APPSC office to hand over the collected amount but had to abort the plan due to the sealing of the commission office.