Union min visits Namsai, reviews schemes under ‘aspirational district prog.’

NAMSAI, 21 Sep: Union minister of state for social justice & empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Wednesday reviewed the various projects and schemes implemented under the aspirational district programme of NITI Aayog at DC’s conference hall here in Namsai district.

While taking stock of the various rural development schemes and projects under aspirational district programme, the union MoS asked the DC to submit a proposal for setting up of District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC).

She also gave special emphasis on health and nutrition sector and lauded ‘Team Namsai’ for their relentless effort in achieving various targets.

She directed the concerned departments to engage ASHAs and Anganwadi workers to conduct extensive survey for identifying people with disabilities across the district so that a detailed report could be prepared for setting up special camps. She further urged the CDPOs to forward genuine cases through proper channel for availing the service of cochlear implantation in empanelled hospitals.

Stating that without good Anganwadi centres, there would be no good product in schools and universities, she emphasized the importance of model Anganwadi centres and

opined for setting up of kitchen gardens in all the Anganwadi centres in mission mode, considering the abundance of land in Namsai district.

Asserting that agriculture is the backbone of the nation, she urged the team Namsai to bring about convergence of schemes such as Amrit Sarovar, PM KUSUM, MGNREGA etc. and suggested the departments to augment irrigation facility by building ‘cost effective dams and listed the benefits of it.’

She assured in providing full support and assistance to take up proposals of state government through her ministry.

Asserting the importance of uploading data in online portal, MP Tapir Gao, in his address, said that all the head of offices should take the responsibility of uploading data in portals.

He also emphasized the need of uploading data in National Social Assistance Programme(NSAP) portal to avail the services provided. The MP further opined that Namsai being an aspirational district should have a medical college.

“The Northeastern states, except Assam and Tripura, have no land survey record which precludes the beneficiaries of these states in getting benefits of various central sector schemes,” the MP said and suggested that LPCs issued by DCs/DMs may be considered as a proof of evidence for land possession.

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, in his address, urged the three departments of agriculture, rural development and water resources to work in cohesion to address the issue of irrigation and insisted that Panchayati Raj members be involved in implementation of the projects by the departments. He took the opportunity to apprise the minister about ‘the unconventional demography of the district and requested to bring about solutions for the non-APST populace of the district to avail services of old age pension and widow pension.’

The MLA also sought assistance from central government to aid in setting up of de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the district.

Deputy commissioner C R Khampa gave an overview of the aspirational district.

District planning officer cum nodal officer (ADP) Dr. Keshab Sharma also spoke.

Among others, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun and government officers were present in the meeting.

The union minister also inaugurated a CSR funded model Anganwadi centre at Kaba village and visited one stop centre, Namsai. (DIPRO)