APPSC expresses regret over paper leakage fiasco, shifts blame entirely upon accused persons

ITANAGAR, 21 Sep: Rocked by assistant engineers (AE) civil examination’s question paper leakage fiasco, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday, expressed its regret over the episode.

However, an apologetic APPSC has shifted the entire responsibility of the fiasco upon accused deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang, who allegedly leaked the AE(civil) exam question paper to aspirant and co-accused Thomas Gaduk through middleman Tama Saroh.

In a press conference held here on Wednesday, APPSC member Jarken Gamlin said, “On behalf of the state public service commission, I would like to express our sincere regrets for this fiasco.”

Gamlin further stated, “Unfortunately, this transgression by one of our officers who was not assigned for this particular exam but in his own individual capacity committed the offence has put us all in a very disgraceful and an embarrassing situation today.”

He added that the commission is auditing their internal processes to determine any weak links in the system and their efforts towards creating a robust selection system would continue despite the setback.

He informed that deputy secretary Taket Jerang has been suspended ever since he was arrested by the police in connection to question paper leakage. He also informed that aspirant Thomas Gaduk, one of the accused has been debarred from all APPSC exams till the particular case is concluded.

The commission maintained that before every APPSC exam, few unscrupulous fraudsters have been known to approach candidates, claiming to be a part of commission, assuring them selection in exchange for money.

“Their modus operandi is simple, lure as many candidates as possible, collect the money, return to those who fail and retain the amount collected from all those who make the grade,” the commission stated.

When asked about suspected rigged exam and staged casualness of AE (electrical) question papers which was reported by The Arunachal Times on Wednesday, Gamlin responded that “The commission is not aware of any discrepancies in AE (electrical) examination which was held on 30-31 August.”

“We are not aware of discrepancies in AE (electrical) exam and we haven’t received any complaint so far,” Gamlin said.

Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Unemployed Electrical Mechanical and Computer Engineering Association has lodged an FIR against the deputy controller of examination claiming that the question paper of AE(electrical) examination was suspected to be leaked as it was conducted under the same officer who got arrested for leaking question papers.

The association also submitted a representation to the commission demanding re-conduct of the examination. “If the AE (civil) exam and other exams which are on schedule can be cancelled, why not AE (electrical),” asked an aspirant in a press conference held here the same day.

The association claimed there is a zero possibility of fairness in AE electrical examination since it was conducted under the same officer who got arrested. The association expressed its apprehension that the question papers of both paper-I and II wherein 40 marks question were on front page, was nothing but deliberate and staged casualness.