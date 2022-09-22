RGU to organize two day national seminar

RONO HILLS, 21 Sep: A two-day national seminar themed ‘Education: Affirmative actions and Inclusion in North East India’ is going to be organized by the department of education, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here from September 22-23.

Around 90 research scholars and teachers are going to present their research papers during the two day seminar which will be chaired by RGU Vice-chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha.

Former chief information commissioner and former director higher and technical education Dr. Joram Begi will also be attending the inaugural session, informed a release from RGU.