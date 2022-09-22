Outpost Mebo upgraded as full-fledged police station

PASIGHAT, 21 Sep: Mebo outpost was upgraded into a full fledged ‘C’ class police station by the IGP (central range) Mari Riba on Wednesday.

Police station at Mebo was notified as “C” class police station (PS) on 18 February, 2014 by the state government.

After operationalizing the PS, IGP Riba inspected the ongoing construction works of new PS building and 4 units of Type-II quarters at Mebo.

While interacting with all the officers and staff of Mebo PS, he briefed on the importance of community policing, regular patrolling, prevention of organized crime and illegal activities among other things.

SP Sumit Kumar Jha informed that it was a long pending demand of the people of Mebo subdivision to operationalize the outpost as a police station.

Earlier, people had to travel to Pasighat for all kind of works related to a police station ‘which sometimes led to delay in providing immediate relief or assistance.’ (DIPRO)