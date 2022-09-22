IPR secy visits FTI Jote

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Sep: IPR and Power secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht along with a team of officers including IPR director on Wednesday visited the Film and Television Institution (FTI), Jote and took stock of the progress of the institution.

The officers of the construction agency (CPWD) and the contractors briefed about the latest development and assured that the work will be taken up with utmost sincerity.

The IPR secretary urged the agency to make all efforts to complete the works in time and ‘if possible ensure that the next session should start in the institution.’

“All possible help will be rendered by the state government for smooth completion of the project and the agency should update the latest progress,” the IPR secretary said.

Bisht also visited the NIT and the Jarbom Gamlin Govt. Law College. (DIPR)