QFs line-up of u-17 boys’ finalized

BHALUKPONG, 21 Sep: The quarterfinals (QFs) line-up of the boys’ u-17 state level Subroto Cup Football tournament is finalized after the end of the group level matches of the tournament here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Teams that entered the quarterfinals are West Kameng, West Siang, Upper Siang, Leparada, Dibang Valley, Capital Complex, Anjaw and Shi-Yomi.

Host West Kameng will face West Siang at 1.30 pm while Upper Siang will meet Leparada at 3.30 pm at general ground here on Thursday.

The match between Dibang Valley and Capital Complex will be held at 1.30 pm before Anjaw takes on Shi-Yomi at 3.30 pm at St Xavier ground.

On Wednesday, Capital Complex beat Lohit 2-1, Lower Siang beat Namsai 9-1, East Kameng beat Kamle 12-1 and West Kameng beat Pakke Kessang 12-0.