AALO, 21 Sep: Two-day ‘tabletop exercise and mock drill on earthquake hazard’ for the members of Incident Response Teams (IRTs) from various departments in West Siang district concluded here on Wednesday.

The programme was organized by the West Siang district disaster management authority in collaboration with Doimukh-based 12th Bn NDRF under the guidance of ADC Henkir Lollen and DDMO Dorjee Nima. (DIPRO)