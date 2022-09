ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association has requested the chief minister to “issue clear instruction to the officers for file processing on time for speedy development of the state.”

In a letter to the CM, the association on Thursday said that “some officers and staff of state civil secretariat are unnecessarily keeping files at their table for a long period.”

It said that “delaying in file movement directly affects developmental activities in state.”