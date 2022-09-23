Absconding murder accused arrested

PASIGHAT, 22 Sep: The police here in East Siang district arrested one Suku Deo Gowala from Dimow Samjuli village in Assam on 20 September, in connection with a murder case.

Gowala had been absconding and concealing himself from the police for the last two years.

East Siang SP Sumit Kumar Jha informed that, “Two years ago, the accused had come to meet his mother in Niglok village, where his mother was remarried and staying with her second husband, Pulin Burman.

“The next evening after his arrival in Niglok, the accused had a verbal spat with his stepfather, during which he hacked his stepfather to death with a dao (machete),” the SP said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled to Assam. A case (u/s 302 IPC) was registered and was endorsed to Inspector Abraham Taying for investigation.

“The accused had fled to Assam and had been constantly changing his location and concealing himself from the police. His mother, who is the complainant in the case, joined him later after selling and disposing of all the immovable properties owned in the previous address.

“The accused, in his effort to conceal himself, had travelled almost entire parts of Assam, disguised as a labourer,” the SP informed.

A non-bailable warrant of arrest was also issued against the accused by the court of the CJM in Pasighat (East Siang), which was endorsed to the Assam Police, “but the warrants were returned as unexecuted,” he said.

Jha further informed that the arrest was made based on reliable input regarding Gowala’s whereabouts. (DIPRO)