National seminar underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 22 Sep: A two-day national seminar themed ‘Education: Affirmative Action and Inclusion of Northeast India’, being organised by the education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), got underway here on Thursday.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in a video message commended the varsity’s education department “for organising a national seminar on such a relevant topic that compels us to think where we stand and what affirmative actions have really been taken in context of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Former chief information commissioner Dr Joram Begi spoke on the topic, ‘Language diversity, indigenous knowledge system and education’, and highlighted the “position of languages of various tribes with respect to Hindi language.”

He stressed on “the importance of establishing the Arunachal State Board of School Education for preserving and propagating indigenous knowledge system.”

Prof Madhu Kushwaha from BHU spoke on the “importance of forward-looking and backward-looking approach in maintaining social justice and design of affirmative actions,” while RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitva Mitra presented an “economic point of view in maintaining social equity.”