DC urges people to make TB-free campaign a mass movement

KHONSA, 22 Sep: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize on Thursday called upon the citizens of the district to give “high priority to TB Mukt Bharat campaign,” and to make it a “mass movement.”

The DC was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a ‘health check-up mela and Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA)’ programme, organised by the District Health Society at the general hospital here.

“It is a matter of grave concern that Tirap and Longding districts have 57 tuberculosis patients, which is 25 percent of the total TB cases in Arunachal Pradesh,” the DC said, and added that most of the people affected by TB are from the poor section of society.

Deomali MOTC Dr P Monwangham spoke about the initiatives under the PMTBMBA, which include community involvement in meeting India’s commitment to end TB by 2025.

Explaining the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative, Dr Monwangham said that “any individual, NGOs, PRIs, or elected representatives can adopt TB patient(s) for additional nutritional support.

“These donors, known as nikshay mitra, will provide small amount of nutritional supplements to the patients on a monthly basis,” he said.

Dr Monwangham further informed that “benefits under this initiative were given on 17 September at Deomali, wherein PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang adopted patients from Deomali block.”

DMO Dr N Lowang also spoke. (DIPRO)