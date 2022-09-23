Subroto Cup: W/Siang, Leparada, Dibang Valley, Shi-Yomi enter semis

BHALUKPONG, 22 Sep: The semifinals line-up of the Boys’ U-17 State Level Subroto Cup Football Tournament is complete with West Siang, Leparada, Dibang Valley and Shi-Yomi districts entering into the last four.

While West Siang will take on Leparada in the first semifinal at 1:30 pm, Dibang Valley will lock horns with Shi-Yomi in the second semifinal at 3:30 pm at the general ground here in West Kameng district on Friday.

West Siang stormed into the semifinals, trouncing host West Kameng 9-2 in the first quarterfinal, while Dibang Valley stunned Capital Complex 2-1 in the second quarterfinal on Thursday.

Leparada beat Upper Siang 5-4 (6-5) via penalty shootout. The match went to tiebreaker after both the teams were tied 1-1 at regulation time.

Shi-Yomi registered a convincing 5-0 win over Dibang Valley in the last quarterfinal match.