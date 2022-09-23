Man arrested with drugs

YACHULI, 22 Sep: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested one Tage Naku (31), and seized drugs from his possession during a naka checking on Wednesday.

The arrestee, who was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle (AR-01K-1033), was stopped at the naka point here, and was asked about his documents and possessions. Noticing that the rider appeared suspicious, Head Constable Golo Budh and team conducted a search of the person and seized six paper packets containing 200 grams of suspected cannabis, four full strips and two half strips of Tramodal tablets, smartphones, and a cash amount of Rs 32,330.

The suspect failed to produce any prescription for the tablets.

A case [u/s 20 (b) (ii) (A)/22 (b)/27 of NDPS Act] has been registered against the person and further investigation in underway, according to a release from the police.