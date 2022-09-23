SIC imposes penalties on EEs

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The State Information Commissioner (SIC) on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the Geku (Upper Siang) Hydropower Division Executive Engineer (EE) for failing to furnish information sought by appellants Rajesh Paron and Isaac Ejing, and also directed the EE to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation to the appellants.

The SIC has also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the Yingkiong WRD Division EE “for neglecting and refusal in furnishing the information sought by the same appellants.”

The commission directed the WRD EE also to pay Rs 5,000 to the appellants as compensation.

The EEs have been directed to deposit the penalty amounts in favour of the commission, and to furnish the information sought by the appellants.

Disciplinary action under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, 2005, will be initiated if the EEs fail to comply with the orders, the SIC said.